Newly hired New York Giants head coach Joe Judge says everyone will have to compete for a starting role next season.

Ahead of his inaugural season as a head coach, it’s clear Joe Judge wants to turn things around in East Rutherford. The leader of the New York Giants coaching staff possesses a fierce attitude, knowing in his mind that there are no hand-outs in this league.

The 38-year-old portrayed that viewpoint when he spoke at the NFL Scouting Combine on Monday, especially when discussing who the Giants starters will be in 2020.

“Our depth chart’s on the board right there right now,” Judge said while pointing at the blank wall behind him, per Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports. “No one’s got a spot.”

“Every one of our players is going to come here with a blank slate and be able to compete from the ground up from Day 1,” he added. “I’m not going to establish any kind of status or hierarchy within the individual players or position groups by spending a month talking about individuals…everyone is going to have the same opportunity on a daily basis to compete.”

Everyone will compete, but there are position battles that are essentially one-sided. It’s tough to predict that someone like Saquon Barkley or Daniel Jones will ride the bench next year. The Giants have a young core of offensive weapons, and Judge will likely want to keep them all together.

Some battles to look forward to though will be within the offensive line and defensive backfield. Both groups struggled mightily for Big Blue last year and will need to be closely evaluated by the coaching staff.