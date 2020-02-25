Newly hired New York Giants head coach Joe Judge understands the formation of a good culture is one of the staff’s responsibilities.

One of the many significant tasks for NFL teams is putting together a winning culture both on and off the field. For the New York Giants, that hasn’t exactly been the case the last couple of years…at least when they step onto the gridiron. Big Blue has won 12 games in three seasons, with low-end performances that have caused fans to lose patience.

But now the organization possesses a new coaching staff led by 38-year-old Joe Judge. The former Patriots special teams coordinator will attempt to lead this team back to the postseason and also make it a goal to revive a beneficial culture.

Speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week, Judge explained how it’s ultimately on him and his assistants to bring a winning environment back to this ballclub.

“You don’t sign older players to coach the younger players. You don’t sign older players to change the culture. That’s our job,” he said, per Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

This is an intriguing idea, due to the fact that it basically contradicts the mantra Dave Gettleman has represented the last few years. The Giants general manager signed running back Jonathan Stewart to be a mentor prior to the 2018 season. Stewart played in just three games for Big Blue that year, carrying the ball six times for 17 yards.

Gettleman additionally signed then-34-year-old safety Antoine Bethea last offseason. Bethea was to be the older individual among a particularly young defensive backfield. That deal isn’t working out either. In 2019, quarterbacks combined to complete 72.5% of their throws for 497 yards and seven touchdowns when targeting Bethea.