The New York Giants and Dave Gettleman may be looking to trade down from the fourth-overall pick to acquire assets for later in the draft.

After finishing the season 4-12, the New York Giants are picking fourth in the 2020 NFL Draft. This puts Big Blue in quite the dilemma. The best non-quarterback talent, Chase Young, will likely be off the board by the time the Giants pick.

With that in mind, general manager Dave Gettleman could trade out to a quarterback-desperate team and bring in more draft capital. This is a plan the embattled general manager seems open to pursuing.

“Absolutely,” Gettleman said during the NFL Combine per Howie Kussoy of the New York Post. “We’re open for business.”

It will likely require a hefty offer to pry the pick away from Gettleman. Although he is open to the idea, he has been hesitant to do this during his career as a GM.

The No. 4 spot offers an opportunity for teams to trade up and snag their quarterback of the future. This draft will feature Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa who will likely still be on the table when the Giants are on the clock. Teams such as the Los Angeles Chargers or Carolina Panthers will likely offer heavy compensation to be able to trade up and draft Herbert or Tagovailoa.

And for the Giants, newly-signed head coach, Joe Judge, comes from an organization known for trading down. Nothing is set in stone yet but trading away the No. 4 pick is a distinct possibility for the Giants.