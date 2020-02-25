New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman says the organization will use their first-round draft pick to take the top player available.

This April, Dave Gettleman will be embarking on his third draft as the New York Giants general manager. The organization currently possesses the No. 4 overall pick and there are numerous paths they could take with it.

New York has a need for an offensive tackle along with an impact player on defense such as a stud linebacker or corner. But ultimately, Gettleman wants to take the most talented player when the Giants are on the clock, regardless of position.

"We're gonna take the best player" – Dave Gettleman on what the Giants will do at 4 pic.twitter.com/PDk7G9pKPN — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) February 25, 2020

“We’re gonna take the best player. We’re going to evaluate and take the best player,” Gettleman said at the NFL Scouting Combine on Monday. “Unrestricted free agency — hopefully — puts you in a position to take the best player. That’s what we’ll do.”

Of course, Gettleman had this same outlook on the draft two years ago when the Giants selected running back Saquon Barkley at No. 2 overall. Many believed they should’ve taken a quarterback that year in a class that included Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, and eventual 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson.

Barkley ended up winning the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year and led the league with 2,028 scrimmage yards in 2018 after New York selected him.

The No. 4 pick may not be what the Giants hold in April though. There’s a chance they’ll trade back with either the Miami Dolphins or Los Angeles Chargers at No. 5 or 6, respectively.

If they do end up taking a defensive player in the opening round, look for the Giants to potentially consider Ohio State cornerback Jeffrey Okudah or Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons if either is available.