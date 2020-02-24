New York Giants head coach Joe Judge reportedly will hire Amos Jones to be a part of his newly constructed coaching staff.

After previously announcing that he put the finishing touches on his new coaching staff, Joe Judge reportedly will make another move. According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the New York Giants head coach will have Amos Jones join him in East Rutherford. Jones most recently served as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant special teams coordinator this past season.

Within his role, Jones will assist with game management decisions. This will help out the rookie head coach tremendously.

The Daily News has learned that the #Giants are going to be hiring the Bucs' Amos Jones onto Joe Judge's staff. Jones will work in an assistant to Judge/game management-type capacity. Jones was a Miss. State assistant when Judge played there. — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) February 24, 2020

Judge and Jones go way back. In 2004, Jones worked as the special teams coordinator and linebackers coach for Mississippi State University while Judge was a player for the Bulldogs. Jones remained in that role during 2005 and then became the outside linebackers coach in 2006 before leaving for the NFL. Judge was a graduate assistant at Mississippi State from 2005-07 and thus coached with Jones from 2005-06.

This will be the fifth different NFL organization that’s employed Jones. The 60-year-old additionally spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2007-12, Arizona Cardinals from 2013-17, and Cleveland Browns in 2018.

Moving forward, the 38-year-old Judge will attempt to lead this ballclub back to the postseason. He’ll be doing so with big names such as offensive coordinator Jason Garrett and tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens. The Giants’ last playoff game was in January 2017 when they lost to the Green Bay Packers in a wild-card matchup at Lambeau Field.