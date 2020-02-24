Per a report, the Cleveland Browns are likely to release former New York Giants edge rusher Olivier Vernon after just one season.

Last March, the New York Giants said goodbye to edge rusher Olivier Vernon after three seasons. Big Blue ultimately sent him and a 2019 fourth-round draft selection to the Cleveland Browns for guard Kevin Zeitler and a fifth-round pick in that same year. The Giants originally inked Vernon to a five-year, $85 million deal prior to the 2016 campaign.

Now fast forward to this offseason, and it looks like Vernon may already be leaving Cleveland. According to Rotoworld, the Browns are likely to release the veteran edge rusher after just one season with him on the roster.

Browns likely to release DE Olivier Vernon https://t.co/xpdFUHMymk — Rotoworld Football (@Rotoworld_FB) February 24, 2020

This past year, Vernon played in just 10 games (his lowest single-season total since entering the league in 2012). During that span, he racked up 26 combined tackles, four tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hits, 3.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. He contributed to a Browns pass rush that finished 20th in the league with 38 total sacks.

During his final year with the Giants in 2018, Vernon combined for 30 total tackles, 21 quarterback hits, and a team-leading seven sacks. Battling injuries, he only played in 11 games but participated in his first Pro Bowl because of a setback to Bears edge rusher Khalil Mack.

He additionally was a second-team All-Pro with Big Blue in 2016. New York possessed a very strong defense that year en route to finishing the regular season 11-5 and earning a playoff berth.

Vernon is under contract with the Browns through the 2020 campaign and is slated to make a base salary of $15.25 million next season. If Cleveland does indeed part ways with him, it’s unclear what his next NFL opportunity would entail.