Fans of the Brooklyn Nets trolled Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon on Monday night over his NBA Slam Dunk Contest loss.

In the midst of a heartbreaking loss to the Orlando Magic on Monday night, Brooklyn Nets fans didn’t pass on the opportunity to take a massive shot at Aaron Gordon. The Magic forward lost the NBA Slam Dunk Contest earlier this month, and many believe it’s because of Dwyane Wade. The 13-time All-Star — who served as one of the judges — has been accused of rigging the score so Miami Heat small forward Derrick Jones Jr. could win.

Of course, Wade and Jones Jr. are former teammates.

When Gordon stood at the free-throw line in the second quarter of the eventual Magic victory, Nets fans decided to chant, “Wade don’t like you.”

Nets fans chanting “Wade Don’t Like You!” at Aaron Gordon pic.twitter.com/qizOVysWSs — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 25, 2020

The alleged rigging of the score led to Gordon falling short in what was the third dunk contest appearance of his career.

Gordon didn’t let the fans bother him though. By the end of the night, the sixth-year player put up a game-high 27 points along with 10 rebounds in a 115-113 win. The Magic trailed by as many as 19 but prevailed for their 25th victory of the year.

Orlando is now 25-32 and sits in eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

For the Nets, guard Spencer Dinwiddie scored a team-high 24 points and additionally recorded eight assists. Caris LeVert also put together a decent night on the stat sheet, finishing the contest with 19 points, five rebounds, and eight assists.

With the defeat, the Nets fall to 26-30 and are the seventh-best team in the East.