New York Guardians starting quarterback Matt McGloin left Sunday’s game with an injury after taking a sack on his first drive.

New York Guardians quarterback Matt McGloin was forced to leave Sunday’s game against the St. Louis BattleHawks with a rib injury. He later returned to the game in the second quarter.

Casey Sayles drags Guardians QB Matt McGloin down to force fourth down. Not looking good for NY so far today. #OnDuty pic.twitter.com/H3yS2D7Wuw — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) February 23, 2020

McGloin went 3-for-3 for 31 yards on New York’s first drive at The Dome at America’s Center, but was the victim of a hard sack on the final play. He noticeably winced on his way back to the sideline and was later analyzed by team trainers in the medical tent.

The Penn State alum was later diagnosed with a rib injury and watched New York’s second drive from the sideline. He would tell ESPN sideline reporter Cole Cubelic that he was “(feeling) good” and “keeping (his) body loose.”

Marquise Williams entered the game in McGloin’s place. The team was granted good field position after a punt from St. Louis’ Marquette King went to the end zone. XFL touchback rules place the ball at the receiving team’s 35-yard line.

Working mostly with rushers Tim Cook and Darius Victor, the Guardians would go on to score on a 53-yard field goal from Matthew McCrane, cutting a six-point St. Louis lead in half. It was the offense’s first score of any kind in 17 consecutive possessions. Williams completed 1-of-2 passes for six yards. He previously relieved McGloin due to a coach’s decision in last week’s 27-0 loss to the DC Defenders.

McGloin would return to the game after St. Louis scored on a 90-yard touchdown kickoff return by Joe Powell. Done in by an early false start penalty, the Guardians went three-and-out.

New York continues to trail the BattleHawks 23-3 at halftime. The only points for the New York outfit came by way of a 53-yard field goal from Matthew McCrane.

Only points of the first half for the Guardians. Matthew McCrane drills it. #OnDuty pic.twitter.com/dcBw4wd31O — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) February 23, 2020

The Guardians staged a drive into BattleHawks territory in the final minute of the half. But after entering field goal range, McGloin overthrew his receiver, resulting in an interception.

