The New York Mets are paying homage to their players, past and present, with the stunning concourse in the new Clover Park.

There is also a big chunk of wall dedicated specifically to David Wright and Jose Reyes. pic.twitter.com/9tZmEgfxSH — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) February 21, 2020

They combine glimpses of different eras of the past while simultaneously promoting the present.

One picture displays the great Tom Seaver and current ace Jacob deGrom holding and admiring deGrom’s 2019 Cy Young Award. Three side-by-side pictures are displayed: catching great Mike Piazza with his hand on Seaver’s shoulder, Jerry Koosman and Gary Carter with their arms around each other, and Mookie Wilson and Tommie Agee, both holding bottles of champagne.

The concourse also features a picture of Ed Kranepool pouring champagne on the captain David Wright, and a young Keith Hernandez talking to current first baseman Pete Alonso. Healey also showed a giant mural dedicated solely to Wright and Jose Reyes and their great relationship. The concourse really does look amazing and the intermixing of Mets greats from different eras is marvelous.

Clover Park, which was previously known as First Data Field, underwent massive renovations that cost $57 million. Clover Park was the center of controversy when the Mets announced that they would only be permitting their major-leaguers to utilize the clubhouse. The purpose of this, they say, is so that their minor league players remember what they’re playing for and keep the ultimate goal in mind.

The Mets were subject to backlash for this because minor league baseball players are already treated poorly and aren’t paid well at all. It would be nice to at least allow them to have access to a nice clubhouse.

The idea of having these pictures on the concourse is a nice one that allows Mets fans, both young and old, to take it all in. They can appreciate the greatness of past legends while admiring the current players.