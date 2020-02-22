Power forward Nic Claxton put up a double-double in the Long Island Nets’ 110-84 win over the Lakeland Magic on Friday.

This past week, the Brooklyn Nets assigned rookie power forward Nic Claxton to their G League affiliate. Having played in multiple games for the Long Island Nets this season, Claxton is once again attempting to impress the organization en route to returning to the NBA squad.

And on Friday, he certainly helped his case.

In Long Island’s 110-84 win over the Lakeland Magic (Orlando Magic affiliate), Claxton put up 21 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks. With an 8-for-10 shooting performance through 19 minutes on the floor, Claxton was a strong contributor in Long Island’s 15th win of the year. They’re now 15-20, sitting in 12th place in the Eastern Conference.

Back from the break and taking home the win after Nic Claxtons 21pts & 12rebs🔥 pic.twitter.com/h1TBLrEV6Q — Long Island Nets (@LongIslandNets) February 22, 2020

Claxton has played in 14 games for Brooklyn this season, averaging 4.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and .6 blocks through 13.1 minutes played per game. Arguably his best game came in a January loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. In the midst of that defeat, Claxton racked up 14 points, six rebounds, and three blocks on 58.3% shooting through 19 minutes.

The rookie hasn’t set foot on the floor for Brooklyn since the Jan. 26 loss to the New York Knicks.

It’s unclear when exactly Claxton will return to the NBA. Nonetheless, his double-double performance on Friday should speed up the process.

Brooklyn originally drafted Claxton in the second round (No. 31 overall) of the 2019 NBA Draft out of the University of Georgia. He played in 65 games for the Bulldogs across two seasons and earned a spot on the All-SEC second team for his performance in the latter campaign.