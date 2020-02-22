Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Caris LeVert discusses the upcoming string of winnable games after Saturday’s victory over Charlotte.

The Brooklyn Nets have experienced a disappointing season up to this point. They’re currently in a playoff position (seventh in the Eastern Conference) but are still 26-29 and aren’t consistently putting together successful performances.

But on Saturday night, the Nets seemed to distance themselves from the struggles. The team ousted the tenth-place Charlotte Hornets 115-86 at the Spectrum Center in North Carolina for their first post-All Star Weekend victory.

After the game, shooting guard Caris LeVert discussed how this win is significant for the team’s momentum, especially when you consider their upcoming matchups.

“[Playing like we did] is huge for us. Especially because we feel like we have a string of games coming right now we feel like we can win,” he said. “Then the big road trip we have is gonna be tough for us as well, so we wanna get some momentum going into that.”

The team’s next road trip will take place from Wednesday, Feb. 26 until Tuesday, March 3. They’ll take on the Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks, Miami Heat, and Boston Celtics in that string of games.

Prior to the road trip, the Nets will embark in a home matchup with the eighth-place Orlando Magic on Monday. Tip-off is set to commence at 7:30 p.m. ET.

In the midst of Saturday’s win, LeVert recorded 17 points and a whopping six steals on 7-of-19 shooting (3-for-10 from behind the arc). Brooklyn also received noteworthy production from Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot, who put up a game-high 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting. The 24-year-old additionally connected on four of his seven attempts from behind the arc.