The New York Giants reportedly have their eyes on University of Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Last year, the New York Giants possessed a multitude of problems, which led to a third straight campaign with double-digit defeats. And out of all those issues, arguably the most significant one was the poor play from the offensive line.

Big Blue’s “hog mollies” tied for 19th in the NFL with 43 allowed sacks and didn’t provide much assistance for rookie quarterback Daniel Jones. But with the NFL Draft two months away, New York could look to fix that issue and reportedly is looking at a very talented Big Ten lineman.

According to a source close to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, the Giants “love” University of Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs. He’s one of the top prospects at the position, and the Giants could use their first-round selection to lure him to East Rutherford.

At the moment, it’s unclear what exact pick the Giants will possess when draft day comes along. They currently have the No. 4 overall selection, but there’s a large chance the Giants could trade back to No. 5 or 6.

During his junior season for the Hawkeyes in 2019, Wirfs’ efforts led to him earning the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year Award. He was also selected to the All-Big Ten first team.

If Big Blue was to select Wirfs this April, he could enter a starting role almost immediately. Right tackle Mike Remmers’ contract is expiring, and it’s unknown if the Giants will bring him back. On the other end of the line, left tackle Nate Solder heavily struggled the last two seasons. Therefore, Wirfs would have a chance to experience some time at that spot as well.