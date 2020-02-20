The New York Giants reportedly may have their eyes on a former New England Patriot in current Titans running back Dion Lewis.

With free agency approaching, the NFL rumor mill is swirling at an all-time high. Recent gossip links the New York Giants to a potential backup running back option.

Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports reports that the Tennessee Titans are expected to release Dion Lewis if they re-sign Derrick Henry. The report also states that if Lewis is released, the Giants, Lions, and Dolphins are expected to have interest.

All three of these destinations make sense due to Lewis’ connection with each head coach.

Joe Judge (Giants) Matt Patricia (Lions), and Brian Flores (Dolphins) all served on the New England Patriots coaching staff during Lewis’ tenure in Foxborough.

The 29-year-old began his career bouncing around the league, spending time with the Eagles, Browns, and Colts. In 2015, Lewis joined the Patriots and earned a ring for his role in the teams’ Super Bowl 51 victory in February 2017. He spent a total of three seasons with the team.

Prior to the 2018 campaign, Lewis signed a four-year, $19.8 million contract with the Titans. He put together a solid inaugural season in Tennessee, rushing for 517 yards on 155 attempts with one score. He additionally racked up 400 receiving yards on 59 catches with one touchdown reception.

Year No. 2 with the Titans was a different story. Lewis’ role diminished while Henry emerged as one of the league’s elite running backs.

By cutting Lewis, the Titans will save $5.1 million in cap space and allow the running back to find more playing time elsewhere.

After seeing Saquon Barkley miss time with a high ankle sprain last season, it’s clear the Giants have a need for a backup running back. Without the 2018 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, the team struggled to move the football on the ground.

All in all, Lewis could be a potential fit and low-cost option.