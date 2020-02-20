The Detroit Lions reportedly are releasing former New York Giants defensive lineman Damon “Snacks” Harrison ahead of the 2020 season.

In October 2018, the New York Giants executed a fire sale in the midst of what was another season with double-digit defeats. They traded away numerous players, one of whom was defensive lineman Damon “Snacks” Harrison. Big Blue sent him to the Detroit Lions for a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

And now, after just 25 games with Detroit, Harrison will be moving on once again. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Lions will be releasing Snacks ahead of the 2020 campaign.

Lions are releasing DT Damon “Snacks” Harrison, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 21, 2020

The Lions just signed Harrison to a one-year contract extension worth $11 million last August. This past year, the veteran racked up 49 combined tackles with three tackles for loss and a pair of sacks.

Harrison’s contract with the Lions was to run through the 2021 season, which would’ve included a base salary of $8.5 million during each of the next two years. Detroit will now collect a dead cap hit of $5 million and $2.5 million in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

The Giants originally signed Harrison to a five-year deal before the 2016 campaign, a season in which they possessed one of the league’s strongest defenses. Harrison and the Giants finished 10th in the NFL in total defense (339.7 yards allowed per game) en route to a playoff appearance that year. They additionally were the second-ranked scoring defense (17.8 points allowed per game).

Snacks combined for 86 total tackles, six tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks that season. His efforts earned him a spot on the AP All-Pro first team.