Former New York Giants wide receiver Amani Toomer isn’t impressed with Daniel Jones yet. Toomer spent his entire 12-year career with the Giants and is a member of the Ring of Honor.

“I’m excited, I just don’t know what we have in him”, Toomer said RADIO.com Sports’ “Home & Home” show on Thursday. Jones was selected by the Giants with the sixth pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, a controversial decision that caused chaos in the football world. Jones came out of Duke University and it was completely unclear if he would be able to make it as an NFL quarterback.

“He had a couple good games early, but most quarterbacks when they get their first start they’re going to succeed because nobody has the book on them,” Toomer said. “They don’t know what they’re gonna do. … But more film, more defenses are allowed to cheat and take away tendencies, and that’s when usually quarterbacks will have four good games and all of a sudden go in the tank.”

Jones’ NFL career started on a surprisingly impressive note. He won his first two games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Redskins, respectively, completing 46 of 67 passes (68.66% completion percentage), while throwing for three touchdowns and 561 yards.

As if the passing wasn’t enough, he also rushed for 61 yards and two touchdowns. What stood out most about Jones was his mobility and ability to run efficiently, something fans were not used to seeing from Eli Manning.

Toomer alludes to a possible “sophomore slump” that can occur during a quarterback’s second season and there were signs of this in Jones’ rookie campaign. The 22-year-old lost eight straight, threw nine touchdowns to seven interceptions, and lost seven fumbles during that span.

He did finish out the year relatively strong after returning from an ankle injury that caused him to miss two games. The Giants will hope that’s a sign of good things to come. It’s hard to argue with the points Toomer made and Giants fans just have to hope for the best.