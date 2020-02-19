The New York Giants are expected to go big-name hunting in the 2020 free-agent class. With a need at CB, add Byron Jones to the wishlist.

We’re officially less than a month away from NFL free agency and several big names are set to hit the open market.

According to Cody Benjamin and Patrik Walker of CBS Sports, the New York Giants are expected to pursue Byron Jones, the biggest name player on the cornerback market.

When discussing a possible fit with the Giants, the report reads, “The New York Giants, meanwhile, have the Jason Garrett connection as well as a dire need for a shutdown cover man.”

As pointed out, the Giants are in desperate need of a lockdown corner. They tried to fill that void with first-round pick Deandre Baker last offseason. That strategy didn’t work as well as hoped. Baker’s rookie season was a massive disappointment.

By signing Jones, the Giants would add a former Pro Bowler and one of the NFL’s most athletic corners to their roster. He could completely change their defense.

Along with the Giants, CBS Sports reports the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins are also expected to make runs at Jones. The Dallas Cowboys are also still hoping to hold on to him. That’s why Walker and Benjamin believe there’s a high chance he stays in the NFC East regardless of destination.

The report also states that Jones is seeking a contract of $16 million a year with at least $50 million in overall guarantees. That price may make it hard for Dallas to compete in a bidding war. They’re already working with quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper on big-money extensions. Both Prescott and Cooper are currently set to hit the free-agent market in March.

New York meanwhile is expected to have about $61 million in cap space, per Spotrac. They’ll get even more with expected roster cuts.

The Giants should have more than enough to sign Jones this offseason. His signing also shouldn’t preclude the team from plugging other holes on their roster.