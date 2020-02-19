Kyrie Irving’s injury-plagued season and Kevin Durant’s complete absence define this grim Brooklyn Nets season.

What else could go wrong for the Brooklyn Nets this season? The latest development doesn’t look good for Kyrie Irving and fans are finally coming to terms with the fact that Kevin Durant really isn’t coming back to save the season.

The Clean Sweep Podcast discusses the recent injury updates for both Irving and Durant. Essentially, the 2019-20 season is likely going to be a lost year where the Nets are bounced in quick fashion against a superior opponent in the first round.

However, Irving’s latest reaggravation of his shoulder injury could be a blessing in disguise for Brooklyn. Sure, that sounds crazy, but Irving’s season likely ending means that Durant will feel no pressure to rush back and help Brooklyn in the playoffs.

After coming to terms with the Irving and Durant news, the conversation shifts towards the here and now. What is a best-case scenario finish for Brooklyn this season? Upsetting a team in the first round feels like the very best Nets fans can hope for, but even that feels like an incredible long shot at this point.

On the other hand, Caris LeVert could be the key to salvaging something from this season. If the rangy wing can finally find his rhythm, Brooklyn can enter the summer in a good place. Either they believe LeVert is capable of filling the role of third “star” and keep him or his strong finish to this season raises his value for a possible trade in the summer.

No matter what happens the rest of this season, making sure the Nets—and more specifically Durant and Irving—enter next year fully healthy is a top priority. The championship window opens in 2021.