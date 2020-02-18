The New York Jets are reportedly “unlikely” to trade running back Le’Veon Bell, who they signed prior to the 2019 season.

Last offseason, the New York Jets and their fans thought they hit the jackpot when they inked free-agent running back Le’Veon Bell to a four-year, $52.5 million deal. The three-time Pro Bowler was looking to bounce back after sitting out the entire 2018 campaign due to a contract dispute with his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He finally played for the first time since the 2017 season, though it was anything but a productive year. His 789-yard rushing total was a career-low (minimum 12 games). Bell’s three rushing touchdowns additionally tied for a career-worst. Trade talks thus emerged heading into this offseason, but a deal is ultimately something that may not occur after all.

According to sources close to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, a Bell trade is “unlikely.” Nonetheless, if the right offer were to present itself, then the organization may contemplate it.

There was speculation that the Jets could’ve traded Bell at the deadline last season. But of course, nothing came to fruition. Time will only tell if his tenure in East Rutherford will continue into the 2020 campaign.

If he does stay, Bell would hopefully grow with an offensive group led by young quarterback Sam Darnold. The Southern California product is entering his third season, looking to build on his 19 touchdown-13 interception performance from last year.

New York definitely gained momentum as the 2019 season progressed, which should provide fans with some confidence. Gang Green began the year 1-7 but went 6-2 in the final eight games, finishing 7-9 and in third place in the AFC East.