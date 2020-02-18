The Shawnee County District Court has postponed the trial date for the man accused of shooting New York Giants corner Corey Ballentine.

Last April, the New York Giants selected Corey Ballentine in the sixth round of the NFL Draft. Big Blue hoped for the Division II cornerback out of Washburn University (Topeka, Kansas) to add reliable depth to the defensive backfield. Simply speaking, Ballentine’s life changed the day New York drafted him. But it changed even more later that night, and not for the better.

Ballentine found himself involved in a shooting that not only wounded him but killed best friend and fellow Washburn defensive back Dwane Simmons. Francisco Mendez, who’s been accused of the shooting, was arrested last May. He was supposed to stand trial on Tuesday, but the Shawnee County District Court has reportedly postponed the trial date.

Tim Hrenchir of the Topeka Capital-Journal reported the news on Monday.

Judge Cheryl Rios instead set a hearing for Feb. 27 at 10:00 a.m. to see whether Mendez is mentally competent to stand trial. The court hasn’t set the new trial date at this time.

Ballentine eventually recovered from the shooting and played the majority of his inaugural campaign in the pros. In 13 games (two starts), the rookie racked up 26 combined tackles and two passes defended. He additionally returned 10 kicks for 256 total yards (25.6 yards per return).

A day after Ballentine’s first-ever regular-season game in the pros last September, he testified during a preliminary hearing. Mendez ultimately faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder.