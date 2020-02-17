Bret Bielema’s tenure as the New York Giants outside linebackers coach may end before it truly even begins.

One of the New York Giants‘ newest coaches may be on his way out before even spending a game with the team.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday that outside linebackers coach and senior assistant Bret Bielema will interview for the University of Colorado head-coaching job.

#Giants OLBs coach and senior defensive assistant Bret Bielema is interviewing for the head coaching job at the University of Colorado, sources say. The former Wisconsin and Arkansas coach could be back in college. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 17, 2020

Colorado is looking for a new head coach after Mel Tucker left to take over Michigan State. Bielema was also reported to be a potential candidate for that job before it was ultimately filled.

Bielema isn’t the only NFL coach generating interest from Colorado. The school also contacted Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who played running back for the Buffaloes from 1987-90.

The Giants outside linebackers boss spent the last two seasons working on the New England Patriots staff alongside newly-hired head coach Joe Judge.

Before winding up with New England in 2018, Bielema spent seven seasons as the University of Wisconsin head coach. He posted an impressive 68-24 record with the Badgers. This success earned him the head-coaching job at Arkansas, where he spent five seasons. The Razorbacks relieved him of his duties after a 4-8 finish in 2017.

He decided to follow Judge to New York. Nonetheless, it appears his time with the Giants may be nothing more than a pit stop.

If Bielema leaves for Boulder, Judge could look to promote new inside linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer to the outside linebackers spot.

Regardless, losing Bielema would be frustrating. It appeared Judge had cleared his first hurdle as an NFL coach by filling out an entire staff.