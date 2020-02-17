Jamal Adams wishes his squad, the New York Jets, stayed on Long Island instead of moving the team’s facility to New Jersey.

Jamal Adams just gained a lot of fans.

“The JETS should have stayed in Long Island,” Adams tweeted Sunday. “Nice as hell out here!”

Long Island… nice as hell out here! — Jamal Adams (@Prez) February 16, 2020

The New York Jets safety said it outright: he wishes his team would have remained on Long Island instead of moving the team’s facilities to Florham Park, NJ.

“I’m a Texas boy forgive me,” he followed up 12 minutes later. “’On Long Island!’”

Frankly, to borrow a phrase from John Mulaney, we don’t have time to unpack all that.

To be sure, if the Jets had stayed on Long Island, either at Shea Stadium or in a new building of their own, the New York sports landscape would be vastly different, and probably more entertaining.

One football team on the island, one in New Jersey… it would make the rivalry far more interesting and geographically divided. Add in the fact that Jets games on Long Island would likely be easier for fans to get to, and you’ve opened up a world of intriguing possibilities.

But is this what Adams is talking about? It seems like he’s extolling the virtues of Long Island on its own merits, rather than simply to shake things up. The tweet makes it sound like Adams was somewhere on Long Island, but his social media doesn’t offer any clue as to exactly where.

So, say Jamal Adams was somewhere nice on Long Island. There’s still the fact that A) the Jets played in Queens and whether Queens counts as part of Long Island is debatable, and B) it’s hard to think that anyone would argue that Willets Point, the neighborhood around where Shea Stadium used to stand, is “nice as hell,” unless they were speaking overly literally.

Despite the confusing nature of Adams’ tweet, though, it’s something fans will probably love. Long Island is the Jets’ ancestral home, and fans, especially older ones, will appreciate a player who understands team history. Then again, they probably appreciate Jamal Adams already.

Maybe Jamal Adams is turning into a Long Islander, and this is the first step of many. Maybe he’ll start tweeting about “The King of Queens” and listening to Billy Joel and buying fish fresh off the Montauk trawlers. He’d be the most beloved Jet in 50 years.

Of course, then the Jets would absolutely have to lock him up long-term. Because if Jets fans woke up one day to find out that Adams had been traded, and then he tweeted out the lyrics to “Famous Last Words,” it would be one heartbreak too many.