Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is joining the NBPA Executive Committee in a major leadership position.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving will take over for Pau Gasol as vice president of the National Basketball Players Association. The outspoken point guard is beginning a three-year term as VP where he will join the likes of Chris Paul, Garrett Temple, CJ McCollum, Jaylen Brown, and Andre Iguodala on the NBPA Executive Committee.

“This was the right time for me to run for a leadership position in the NBPA,” said Irving per Mike Scotto of Bleacher Report. “I have been an observer and a participant in union affairs for a while, but for the most part, I was off on the sidelines, supporting our Executive Committee as they made important decisions.

“At this point in my career, I wanted to join forces with those guys and take a bigger role outside of the basketball court and within our union. I want to help move the union forward with innovative ideas, not only on social issues but also with business ventures into a new space. I am honored to be elected by my peers and I cannot wait to work with everybody to make an impact.”

For all the talk about how Irving is a cancer in the locker room and not well-liked around the league, this is a major honor for the New Jersey native. Irving was serving as Brooklyn’s player representative, but it’s unclear if he will remain in that role. DeAndre Jordan is currently serving as Brooklyn’s alternate rep.

The superstar point guard is making his mark off the court, but Nets fans are still waiting for Irving to make an impact on the court. He’s struggled with multiple injuries this year and as a result, has only played in 20 games out of a possible 53.

But Irving isn’t the only Brooklyn superstar Nets fans are waiting for. Kevin Durant is still rehabbing from the ruptured Achilles tendon he suffered in the 2019 NBA Finals.

This lackluster season could change on a dime if Irving and Durant are healthy for the playoffs. The Nets would immediately become a dangerous seven seed for whoever they face in the first round. Again, it should be noted that Durant has repeatedly stated he has no plans to return this season, but Nets fans can dream, right?