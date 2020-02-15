Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie loses early in 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend Skill Challenge, failing to snag another title.

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie failed to make it past the first round of the 2020 Skills Challenge after he was eliminated by the eventual winner, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo.

Nets fans were excited to hear Dinwiddie been invited to participate in the 2020 NBA Skills Challenge as part of All-Star weekend. After having an incredible season thus far, many fans and people around the league were disappointed to hear that Dinwiddie was named to be an All-Star and felt that he was snubbed. Being invited to participate in this challenge at least partially made up for the snub.

Dinwiddie is no stranger to this competition; he was invited to participate in 2018 and ended up winning it all. Dinwiddie is the first Net ever to be in this event multiple times and is just the fourth Net to participate. He is also the second Net ever to win the competition, along with Jason Kidd.

As previously mentioned, Dinwiddie has come up huge for the Nets this season, especially when superstar Kyrie Irving went down with a shoulder injury and missed 26 games. In 53 games, Dinwiddie is averaging 21 points per game, 3.5 total rebounds and 6.6 assists. He is shooting 41.7% from the field, 30.9% from three, and 77.5% from the free-throw line.

Although Dinwiddie was moved back to the bench, for the most part, upon Irving’s return to action, he still continued his great play. He is proving to be an instrumental part of this team and even though the Eastern Conference this year is weak, he has been crucial in keeping the Nets’ playoff hopes realistic and alive.

Even though Dinwiddie was eliminated early on, he, along with fellow guard Joe Harris, is definitely excited to have just been a part of NBA All-Star Weekend.