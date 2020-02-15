Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Joe Harris has a very simple strategy for winning the NBA’s three-point contest: Just shoot it!

Brooklyn Nets sharpshooter Joe Harris will defend this three-point contest title on Saturday night in Chicago. One year ago, Harris surprised the world by torching the likes of Stephen Curry, Seth Curry, Devin Booker, Damian Lillard, and Buddy Hield.

His strategy for running it back in 2020 is quite simple.

“Same as last year. Shoot the damn thing,” Harris said when asked about his plan for the contest.

Yeah, that quote sums up Harris’ mindset pretty well. The soft-spoken wing is one of the best shooters in the world and there’s no fluff to his game. He plays hard, keeps his head down, and buries open looks.

Harris is currently hitting 40.8% of his threes and averaging a career-high 13.8 points per game. Despite his impressive numbers, he’s actually having somewhat of a down season. In 2018-19, Harris connected on a league-leading 47.4% of his threes and the year before he shot 41.9% from distance.

There’s no doubt about it: Harris is one of the best three-point shooters in the world and his three-point contest victory in 2019 was a coming-out party of sorts. Plenty of fans around the league were surprised to see the guy from Brooklyn cruise to a win in Charlotte.

This time around in Chicago, Harris won’t be sneaking up on anyone. The 2020 MTN DEW Three-Point Shootout kicks off at 9 p.m. ET. Harris will be competing against the likes of Davis Bertans, Devin Booker, Devonte’ Graham, Buddy Hield, Zach LaVine, Duncan Robinson, and Trae Young.