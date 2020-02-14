It’s deja vu all over again as the Clean Sweep Podcast dives into Kyrie Irving’s health and the Brooklyn Nets’ chances for a playoff upset.

It feels like we’ve had this conversation before. In fact, we’ve been having this same exact conversation all season long. Is Kyrie Irving going to be healthy for the stretch run before the playoffs? How healthy he is—and how he reacclimates himself into the Brooklyn Nets‘ lineup is the main thing on everyone’s mind.

The Clean Sweep Podcast dives into this familiar topic with the All-Star break upon us. Although the season feels like a wash, there are reasons for optimism given the state of the Eastern Conference.

Although Irving isn’t a plug-and-play guy, his talent is undeniable. Finding his rhythm in the leadup to the playoffs is going to be key for Brooklyn.

Obviously, avoiding Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks needs to be a top priority for Brooklyn. Should they continue to hold off the eighth-place Orlando Magic, the Nets will have a fighting chance in a first-round series.

Matt Brooks and Danny Small talk about some of the possible matchups the Nets could face, but it’s hard to forecast a potential series against the Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, or Boston Celtics without knowing who will be healthy enough to play. If Matt’s bold prediction comes true, Brooklyn’s first-round opponent is going to be in trouble.

But there are still so many variables with this team and as a result, it’s tough to predict how the rest of the season will shake out.