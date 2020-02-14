The New York Giants reportedly may interview Amos Jones for a spot on the coaching staff ahead of the 2020 campaign.

Well, looks like Joe Judge may not be finished with the construction of his coaching staff after all.

After the staff was recently noted to have been full, a report from Jenna Laine of ESPN suggests that the New York Giants may interview Amos Jones. The 60-year-old coach most recently served as the assistant special teams coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019.

Bruce Arians said Antwaan Randle El interviewed for a position with the Eagles. He said Amos Jones may interview with the Giants. Otherwise, his staff is intact. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) February 13, 2020

It’s unclear what role Jones would even hold. Nonetheless, he’s worked in numerous special teams positions thus far in his NFL coaching career. Jones was the special teams coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2012, the Arizona Cardinals from 2013-17, and the Cleveland Browns in 2018.

The Giants have already retained their coordinator from the Pat Shurmur regime in Thomas McGaughey. Therefore, Jones wouldn’t take that spot but could end up an assistant in those regards. Of course, he would have to interview and receive a job before anything.

The report isn’t really that surprising. Judge is huge on special teams, being that he worked as the New England Patriots coordinator from 2015-19. He was additionally a special teams assistant for the Pats from 2012-14 and the University of Alabama from 2009-11.

New York’s special teams group has served as a bright spot over what’s been a dark three-year period. During the 2018 campaign, they produced a Pro Bowl kicker in Aldrick Rosas. Last year, the league named punter Riley Dixon a Pro Bowl alternate.