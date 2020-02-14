Former New York Giants defensive end Dave Tollefson, who won two Super Bowls with Big Blue, expresses his dislike for Jerry Reese.

From 2007-17, Jerry Reese experienced an up-and-down tenure as the New York Giants general manager. Of course, there were the two Super Bowls in February 2008 and February 2012. But there were also the down years, like the highly-disappointing 2017 campaign that saw him losing his job.

Not every fan liked Reese. But recently, it was a former player who emerged and expressed their distaste for him.

“I am not a big fan of Jerry. I don’t think he liked me and that’s why he signed me to five straight one-year deals,” former defensive end Dave Tollefson said to Pat Ragazzo of Giants Wire. “I wasn’t too upset when [Giants ownership] moved on from him.”

The Giants parted ways with Tollefson after the Super Bowl-winning 2011 season, as he ultimately signed a deal with the Oakland Raiders. Tollefson played just one season out West before calling it quits in February of 2014.

It wasn’t just Reese that gave Tollefson problems either. Vice President of Player Evaluation Marc Ross was additionally in the mix.

“Marc used to go around telling people it was going to be easy to take my spot, which I heard from several reputable people in the building,” he said.

Dave Gettleman — who was hired to be Reese’s replacement in December of 2017 — fired Ross on his first day. After finishing that season 3-13, it was clear that the Giants organization needed an overhaul.