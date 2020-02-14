While there are several big-name free agents available this offseason, some under the radar options could make sense for the New York Giants.



With their new coaching staff in place, the New York Giants can now turn their attention to building a roster that most certainly needs assistance. The ballclub has won 12 games combined in the last three seasons, and changes must be made moving forward.

Luckily, the Giants possess over $61 million in cap room this offseason. This means they’ll have a great deal of cash to spend on potential roster additions.

There will be an abundance of available players, but the following five are the ones the organization should really consider signing.

EDGE Vic Beasley

The Giants struck gold last offseason by signing Markus Golden, as the edge finished with a team-high 10 sacks. There’s just one issue: New York only inked him to a one-year deal. Therefore, the possibility of him leaving this offseason is very much existent.

If Big Blue is unable to retain Golden, Vic Beasley would be the perfect candidate for a one-year prove-it deal.

The Atlanta Falcons selected Beasley with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. In 2016, he earned Pro Bowl honors after recording 15.5 sacks and forcing six fumbles. His monster season helped guide the Falcons to Super Bowl 51.

Beasley’s production dipped after his breakout campaign though, as he recorded just 10 combined sacks over the next two seasons. But in 2019, Beasley bounced back with an eight-sack performance while additionally racking up a career-high 42 combined tackles.

While he hasn’t been the dominant force he was once, Beasley is still young (27 years old). Moving forward, he should be able to duplicate the success that made him one of the NFL’s top pass rushers.

ILB Joe Schobert

Joe Schobert of the Cleveland Browns is perhaps the most underrated inside linebacker in the entire NFL.

In each of the last three seasons, Schobert has recorded at least 100 total tackles. In 2017, he was selected to the Pro Bowl after notching 144 total tackles with three forced fumbles and an interception. During the following season, he finished with 103 combined tackles despite missing a trio of matchups due to injury.

Back at full health, Schobert racked up 133 total tackles and nine passes defended in 2019.

With new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham planning on playing a mix of both 4-3 and 3-4 schemes, Schobert can easily slide into the Giants rotation as an every-down linebacker and pair with Ryan Connelly.

CB Nickell Robey-Coleman

Nickell Robey-Coleman will forever be a name that lives in NFL lure. He was infamously not called for a clear pass interference in January 2019’s NFC Championship Game. The play led to the NFL allowing teams to challenge pass interference calls.

When reporters showed Nickell Robey-Coleman his hit on Lewis. His response: "Oh hell yea. That was PI." pic.twitter.com/dorP2Js2R0 — Belly Up Sports (@BellyUpSports) January 21, 2019

While the Rams veteran may always be best known for the non-call, he’s also an underrated cornerback. Next season will mark his eighth year in the NFL.

Last season, Robey-Coleman defended seven passes and forced two fumbles. He also proved to be an effective run-stopper, recording three tackles for loss from the corner spot.

With the Giants’ cornerback group extremely young and inexperienced, Robey-Coleman could bring leadership along with production to the New York secondary.

WR Breshad Perriman

Despite trading Odell Beckham Jr. last offseason, the Giants wide receivers room is in good shape. Nonetheless, they still lack a speedster that can stretch the field.

Former first-round pick Breshad Perriman would be a perfect and low-cost option to fill that gap.

Perriman has never quite lived up to the potential that the Ravens saw when they selected him No. 26 overall in the 2015 draft. But last season, he finally had some sort of a breakthrough.

In his inaugural campaign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Perriman caught a career-high 36 passes for 645 yards and six touchdowns.

If Perriman can stay healthy for a full season, he could be an 800-yard receiver. This would be a huge pickup for a Giants team looking to throw the ball deep more often.

OT Andrew Whitworth

Perhaps the only household name on this list is offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth. The Rams lineman is a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro.

Yes, he’s 38 years old. But while this Giants team is young and still in a rebuilding stage, adding Whitworth on a one-year deal would be wise.

Whitworth can be plugged in at left tackle, which provides the Giants with flexibility. They could then draft another offensive tackle and let him develop before putting him in the lineup. Or, they can pass on drafting one if they feel the young impact guy they need isn’t in this draft.

If they do end up drafting a tackle, that rookie will have two mentors in Nate Solder and Whitworth, who have combined for over 20 NFL seasons.