It appears the New York Giants will be suitors for the speedy Demarcus Robinson when free agency begins next month.

The New York Giants will have the cash to spend this offseason and it appears they are interested in investing some of that money in wide receiver Demarcus Robinson.

NJ.com’s Matt Lombardo reports that the Giants are expected to pursue the 25-year old receiver in free agency this offseason. Robinson was drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Florida by Kansas City.

In 2019, Robison made a career-high 32 receptions for 449 yards and four touchdowns. He also spent some time returning kicks as he totaled 288 total yards on punt and kick returns.

Robinson’s breakout 2019 helped Kansas City reach and win their first Super Bowl in 50 years.

Throughout the year, Robinson made several highlight-reel speed and showed off elite speed that helped Kansas City’s explosive offense stretch the field.

The Giants offense already features three capable receivers in Golden Tate Sterling Sheppard and Darius Slayton. Still, they don’t have one receiver that flashes overwhelming speed, such as Robinson.

Robinson would also help the Giants in the kick return game as the team hasn’t had anyone emerge as a reliable kick returner since the team let go of Dwayne Harris following the 2017 season.

From Robinson’s perspective, New York could be an attractive option.

In Kansas City, Robinson watches as most of Patrick Mahomes’s passes are thrown to Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. The team also drafted speedy wideout Mecole Hardman in the third round of the 2019 draft, and also has Sammy Watkins under contract through 2021.

By leaving a crowded Kansas City playmakers group, Robinson could emerge New York’s top downfield option due to his elite speed; whereas, in Kansas City, most deep shots went to Hill.

Robinson could also become New York’s starting kick return as he often had to share that role in Kansas City.

NFL free agency begins on March 18 at 4:00 p.m. ET.