Former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo is back in the NFL, as the Jaguars have hired him to be their quarterbacks coach.

In 2017, Ben McAdoo failed in his second season as the New York Giants head coach. The team succumbed to a 2-10 start, which led to Big Blue parting ways with him almost a year after he led them to the playoffs. One of his final moves was the questionable decision to start Geno Smith over Eli Manning for a Week 13 matchup with the Oakland Raiders. This ended the longtime quarterback’s start streak at 210 games.

McAdoo didn’t hold an NFL coaching position for the 2018 and 2019 campaigns. That story won’t stay the same for the 2020 season though, as the Jacksonville Jaguars have hired him to be their new quarterbacks coach.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN reported the news on Tuesday.

Ben McAdoo is being hired as the Jaguars quarterbacks coach, per source. The former Giants coach is back in after two years out of the NFL. McAdoo has worked well with Aaron Rodgers and Eli Manning in his previous stints. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) February 12, 2020

McAdoo, 42, has experience working in this type of role. He spent time as the Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach from 2012-13, working with future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers. His success led to him landing the Giants offensive coordinator job prior to the 2014 campaign.

Maybe this is the beginning of McAdoo’s journey to another head-coaching position. It’ll be tough to convince an organization to provide him with that significant of a role after what happened with the Giants. But it’s the NFL, and the future can never be predicted.

In Jacksonville, McAdoo will possess the opportunity to work with quarterbacks Nick Foles and Gardner Minshew. The latter threw for 3,271 yards and 21 touchdowns in his inaugural season in the pros last year.