Wideout Darius Slayton tries to recruit Darius Slay to the New York Giants, and it’s undetermined if it’s because of his name.

This past season, fans were disappointed when they found out Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay would be sidelined for the Week 8 matchup with the New York Giants. This is partly because Slay is a solid player who’s fun to watch when healthy, but also because many wanted to see him line up on Giants receiver Darius Slayton.

A Darius Slayton vs. Darius Slay matchup would definitely be headline-worthy, and it was a real bummer that it couldn’t take place. But wouldn’t it be even more interesting if the two players with nearly the same name were teammates?

On Twitter this week, Slayton noted that he wouldn’t be opposed to that happening.

We have the most cap room in the league *cough cough* 👀 https://t.co/SeulPrzfqf — Darius Slayton (@Young_Slay2) February 11, 2020

This comes after Slay’s viral tweet saying he would surely leave Detroit. It’s not surprising that he would either, being that the Lions haven’t made much progress since their playoff berth in 2016. Detroit has finished 9-7, 6-10, and 3-12-1 in 2017, 2018, and 2019, respectively.

Slay will be entering a contract year in 2020 and is slated to make a base salary of $10 million.

The Giants have over $61 million in cap space, which isn’t the most in the league. The Miami Dolphins rank No. 1 in that category, possessing over $93 million in space, according to Spotrac.

Detroit ousted New York in that midseason matchup by a score of 31-26. Slayton actually produced at a high level in that game, racking up a pair of touchdown receptions.