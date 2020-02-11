New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman is reportedly “open to the idea” of trading back in the upcoming draft’s first round.

For the third consecutive year, the New York Giants have one of the top 10 selections in the NFL Draft. In 2018, they used their No. 2 overall pick on running back Saquon Barkley, who went on to become the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. And then last year, they used their No. 6 pick to select their hopeful quarterback of the future in Daniel Jones.

This time around, Big Blue has the No. 4 overall selection and possesses numerous options. They could go defense and select someone like Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons, look to the offensive line with the potential addition of Alabama’s Jedrick Wills, or even trade back.

And of these choices, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman “seems more open to the idea” of ditching that No. 4 spot, according to SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano.

The Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers find themselves at the No. 5 and 6 overall picks, respectively. What’s interesting about this is that both ballclubs may need a quarterback.

Ryan Fitzpatrick isn’t the answer moving forward for Miami, and it’s unlikely that Josh Rosen is either. The Chargers, on the other hand, recently decided to part ways with longtime quarterback Philip Rivers.

So if the Giants swap picks with either of these two teams, it most likely won’t change what their offensive and defensive options will be when they’re finally on the clock. They’d additionally receive something out of the trade, which is always a plus.

If both Miami and Los Angeles decide to take quarterbacks, it’s unclear who either of them will actually pick. Expect Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon’s Justin Herbert to be in the mix though.

The 2020 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 23 and last until Saturday the 25th.