Former New York Jets cornerback Antonio Cromartie spoke with no holds barred when asked about head coach Adam Gase.

In regard to Le’Veon Bell, he told TMZ in Miami that it’s not a great look when a coach doesn’t utilize their running back properly.

“We don’t give our running back the ball in the second half of a game,” Cromartie said. “It just shows you that you’re trying to say that you don’t need him.”

Gase came under fire several times this past season for that particular reason. Bell had been one of the most dominant running backs in the game during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had an underwhelming first season with the Jets though, simply because he wasn’t receiving an appropriate number of touches.

There is now fear that the Jets may seek to move him.

When asked if he sees Gase having a future with the Jets, Cromartie was quick to say no but doesn’t think the team will cut ties with him just yet.

“I think it’s too late right now [to fire him]… it’s February,” he said. “I think if you were gonna cut ties you would’ve cut it right after the season”

Apparently, his ideal coaching replacement would be Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. The 50-year-old has had seven interviews for head-coaching jobs but has been offered none.

He went on to talk about the Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview ethnic-minority candidates for high-level positions. Cromartie ultimately feels the rule should be fixed.

“That goes for coaching, head coaches, GM positions, I think the Rooney Rule for them is just ‘were gonna interview but we don’t have to hire,'” he said.

Cromartie spent 11 years in the league, five of which were with the Jets. In 78 games with New York, he recorded 13 interceptions, two forced fumbles and 189 tackles.