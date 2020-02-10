Star safety Jamal Adams appears to want edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue to join the New York Jets this offseason.

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams is a fan of Jacksonville Jaguars edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue’s work. On Monday morning, Ngakoue shared a highlight of himself forcing a fumble by knocking the ball out of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett’s hands.

A defensive backs best friend! https://t.co/cLTgyw0BWr — Jamal Adams (@Prez) February 10, 2020

Ngakoue, 24, is a consistently good defensive end who still shows promise. The unrestricted free agent has been drawing interest from multiple teams, but the Jaguars can either give him a contract extension or apply a franchise tag.

The Jets are coming off a very disappointing season in which many had pegged them to be serious playoff contenders. That was far from the case. Adams was a shining light on the underperforming side, and it looks like he wants some help.

The entire defense, headlined by Adams, would benefit from having an edge rusher such as Ngakoue on the team. Signing him would allow the organization to focus on other holes in the 2020 draft.

Ngakoue was selected in the third round of the 2016 draft by the Jaguars, with whom he has played his entire career. In 63 games, he has 121 total tackles including 104 solo tackles, 17 assists, and an impressive 37.5 sacks. He has 14 forced fumbles including four this past season—which was good for fifth in the league—three fumble recoveries, and two interceptions.

Ngakoue’s biggest weakness has come in the form of his run defense, but he has shown improvement and will almost definitely continue to improve in that regard. This is a potential signing that would improve the defense in a major way. Adams seems into the idea.