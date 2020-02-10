Bret Bielema — who the New York Giants hired to be their outside linebackers coach — could end up leaving for Michigan State University.

This offseason, newly-hired New York Giants head coach Joe Judge had the opportunity to construct his own staff. Thus, the 38-year-old made a plethora of selections that included Jason Garrett, Freddie Kitchens, and Bret Bielema. The latter — who Judge chose to be the outside linebackers coach — has head coached for both the University of Wisconsin and the University of Arkansas.

The Giants hired Bielema hoping he would help improve a pass rush that finished 22nd in the league last year with 36 sacks. Unfortunately, there’s a chance he could leave the organization before the 2020 season even starts.

According to Rainer Sabin of the Detroit Free Press, Bielema has “definite” interest in the now-vacant Michigan State University head-coaching position. Mark Dantonio — who was the Spartans head coach for 13 consecutive seasons — announced his retirement earlier this month.

As a college head coach, Bielema has conjured up a record of 97-58. Sixty-eight of those wins came while coaching the Badgers. Arkansas struggled with Bielema at the helm, going just 29-34 during his five-year tenure.

If Bielema does end up heading to Michigan State, he’d be joining a program that’s coming off a 7-6 campaign. It was one in which the Spartans emerged victorious in the Pinstripe Bowl.

The last time Michigan State garnered double-digit wins in a season was when they finished 10-3 in 2017. During that campaign, the Spartans ousted Washington State University 42-17 in the Holiday Bowl.

It’s unclear who the Giants would even consider as a replacement if he does leave. Nonetheless, Bielema’s immediate future is still undetermined.