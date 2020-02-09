New York Jets Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams has a hilarious reaction while experiencing a ride at Disney World.

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams and Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox recently took on Disney World with ESPN. The major media outlet filmed the two as they ventured through the park and experienced different rides.

In this hilarious video, viewers were able to watch them explore the world of Star Wars before succumbing to fear.

Adams looked like he had an especially great time on the Rise of the Resistance, the newest Star Wars attraction. They also befriended Chewbacca, the iconic Star Wars character.

In the final segment of the video, Adams and Cox went to Hollywood Studios to ride the Tower of Terror. Adams was terrified before the ride even began, spending its duration screeching in fear.

This video comes just days after expressing his desire to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy in the future.

I’ll win a Super Bowl one day! #Prez — Jamal Adams (@Prez) February 2, 2020

This season, the Jets were projected to have a real shot at making the playoffs, only to highly disappoint. Adams’ success on a poor-performing ballclub reminded the football universe that he really is one of the most dominant safeties in the game.

In 14 matchups in 2019, Adams racked up 61 total tackles. He saw an overall decrease in his assisted tackles with just 14 but watched his number of sacks soar, setting a career-high with 6.5. He additionally scored his first career touchdown this season.

Adams was probably dreaming of being at Disney with his teammates as a Super Bowl winner, but it still looked like he had a great time nonetheless.