The New York Giants won’t have high expectations in 2020, but there are legitimate reasons for fans to be optimistic about the future.

This is always a tough weekend for NFL fans. It’s time to come to terms with the fact that this is the first Sunday without NFL action for the next six months. All fans can do is hope their team makes the necessary upgrades to their roster via free agency and the draft in hopes of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in Tampa at Super Bowl 55.

We’re a month away from NFL free agency and two months from the draft, but as of right now, many are predicting the New York Giants to continue their losing ways. The Giants’ Super Bowl odds stand at 80-1 according to Vegas Insider.

But these are the way-too-early odds that will surely change as teams improve through free agency and the draft. Here’s an early look at why Giants fans should be optimistic about the 2020 season after the team compiled a record of 12-36 over the last three seasons.

5. Daniel Jones is entering his second year

Daniel Jones had a solid rookie season and proved that general manager Dave Gettleman was right to take him with the sixth-overall pick in the draft. Jones completed 61.9% of his passes while throwing for 3,027 yards with 24 touchdown passes against 12 interceptions.

Generally, quarterbacks make their biggest leap from year one to year two, and if this happens with Jones, the Giants could have one of the best offenses in the NFC.

4. A ton of cap space

In his two years as Giants GM, Gettleman has been unable to acquire a big-name free agent that pans out. But that should change this offseason considering the fact that Gettleman has $61 million in cap space to utilize.

With a ton of cap space, Gettleman will be able to lure some of the big-name free agents.

3. An experienced coaching staff

While new head coach Joe Judge is entering his first season as the top dog, he assembled a coaching staff that has a ton of experience. Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett and tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens have head coaching experience. Not to mention, he retained wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert and special teams coach Thomas McGaughey who were both bright spots for New York last season.

Coach Judge announces full coaching staff Details ⤵️ — New York Giants (@Giants) February 5, 2020

New defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has an aggressive mindset which is just what the Giants need after finishing 25th in total defense last season.

2. The fourth pick in the draft

Even Gettleman’s detractors will acknowledge that he struck gold with his first pick in the last two drafts. In 2018, he took Saquon Barkley with the second pick in the draft and he would go onto to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. The dynamic rusher quickly established himself as one of the best running backs in football. We already mentioned how well Jones played last season.

The Giants have the fourth pick in the draft and will surely grab another player who will make an immediate impact, especially if they take Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons. Expect whoever the Giants take to play a pivotal role in the team’s success.

1. The injuries can’t possibly be as bad last year

Injuries are part of the game, but it’s hard to fathom the injuries the Giants suffered last season to their playmakers. Barkley, Jones, wide receiver Sterling Shepard, and tight end Evan Engram all missed time due to injuries. When you factor in Golden Tate’s four-game suspension, the Giants played most of their games without all of their playmakers.

Due to the injuries, we never saw the full potential of the Giants’ offense. The Giants will have to deal with injuries next season as well, but it’s unlikely they’ll be dealt such a bad hand for the second-straight season.