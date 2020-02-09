In a newly-released video, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant was seen putting shots up amid his rehab process.

This past offseason, the Brooklyn Nets bolstered their roster by acquiring Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Either acquisition was of the summer’s biggest moves. This comes in spite of the fact that Durant may sit out this whole season with a ruptured Achilles.

If KD doesn’t step foot on the floor this campaign, he’ll be looking at a return during the 2020-21 season. And recently, the 10-time All-star was putting up shots in the midst of his rehab process.

KD’s Achilles rehab has reached the ‘getting buckets again’ stage 🔥 (via ___devonte___/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/yREvM2GkgL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 9, 2020

Durant suffered the long-term injury during Game 5 of the NBA Finals last year while with the Golden State Warriors. The Dubs lost that series to the Toronto Raptors in six games, ending their chances at a three-peat.

Without Durant, Irving is the lone superstar on a struggling Brooklyn squad. And even he’s missed a great deal of time. Up to this point, Kyrie has only played in 20 games, averaging 27.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.4 assists during that span. The Nets have also received a good amount of production from Spencer Dinwiddie, who leads the team with 6.5 assists per game.

Whenever KD returns (his exact timetable is still unclear), look for this Nets team to be a legitimate force in the Eastern Conference.

Brooklyn is currently 23-28 on the year, sitting in seventh place in the East. Their latest result was a 119-118 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night.

The Nets’ next game will take place on Monday night on the road against the sixth-place Indiana Pacers. Tipoff is set to occur at 7:00 p.m. ET.