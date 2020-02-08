The New York Guardians welcomed in some special guests to practice in Waldwick, NJ and even made their cases to join the team.

The New York Guardians‘ new friends won’t be able to partake in their debut game on Sunday. But their visit certainly made for entertaining practice earlier this week.

Harlem Globetrotters Join New York Guardians for Football Practice! What better way to work on target practice than to kick a basketball out of the sky? 😮 Cheese Chisholm, Hops Pearce, and Hoops Green join quarterback Matt McGloin, kicker Matt McCrane, and wide receiver DeAngelo Yancey of the New York Guardians for a football practice to remember! 🏀🏈 Posted by Harlem Globetrotters on Thursday, February 6, 2020

As the Guardians prepared for Sunday’s visit from the Tampa Bay Vipers (2 p.m. ET, Fox), they welcomed in the Harlem Globetrotters to their practice facility at Superdome Sports in Waldwick, NJ for a special twist to their weekday proceedings. A New York trio showed that if their XFL endeavors don’t work out, a future with the traveling exhibition squad could well be in the cards.

Quarterback Matt McGloin, receiver DeAngelo Yancey, and kicker Matthew McCrane were among those partaking in athletic trickery in videos provided by the Guardians. Brawley “Cheese” Chisholm, Max “Hops” Pearce, and Brianna “Hoops” Green assisted the gridiron trio in finding their new talents.

Yancey by far got the most work, catching deep passes from Pearce and Green. Not every pass involved a pigskin, as the two had Yancey running routes for the roundball.

McGloin and McCrane each instilled confidence in the Guardians’ new fans, respectively throwing and kicking footballs into targets provided by the Globetrotters. Video of the day’s antics, in fact, opens with the quarterback relishing in hitting a spinning basketball residing on one player’s finger on his first take.

“We had a great time today with the Guardians,” Chisholm says at the end of the video. “These guys are tremendous, great skills, great professionalism. We learned a lot!”

The Globetrotters’ visit comes in the midst of their “Pushing the Limits” world tour. They’ll visit Barclays Center on Feb. 16 for a doubleheader before taking over Madison Square Garden the next day.

