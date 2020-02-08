The New York Giants 2020 coaching staff has been assembled. The following is a brief introduction to every single one of the coaches.

Twenty-twenty will mark the start of a new era for the New York Giants.

Not only will the Giants enter their first season without Eli Manning since 2003, but they’ll have nearly an entirely new coaching staff headlined by first-year head coach Joe Judge.

Thursday, Judge and the Giants announced their full 2020 coaching staff. The teams’ new-look staff includes former NFL head coaches, a handful of returners, and coaches making their NFL debut.

Head Coach: Joe Judge

After eight years with the New England Patriots, 38-year old Joe Judge has been hired as New York Giants head coach.

All Judge knows is winning as he spent three seasons at Alabama and won three national championships and won three super bowl rings while with the Patriots.

Judge had been the Patriots special teams coordinator for the past five seasons and is known for a fiery personality and dedication to fundamentals in which he showcased in his introductory press conference back in January.

Offensive Coordinator: Jason Garrett

Perhaps the most well-known name on the Giants’ new-look coaching staff is offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

Garrett has spent the past nine and a half seasons as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

As head coach, Garrett led Dallas to three NFC East division championships.

Before becoming head coach, Garrett spent parts of three seasons as Dallas’s offensive coordinator and coached under Nick Saban with the Miami Dolphins.

Garrett returns to New York, where he served as the backup quarterback to Kerry Collins from 2000-2003.

Defensive Coordinator/AHC: Patrick Graham

After stints with the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers, Patrick Graham is back on the New York Giants coaching staff.

Graham served as the Giants, defensive line coach from 2016-2017. Afterward, he moved onto Green Bay, where he served as linebackers coach and run game coordinator in 2018 and then joined the Miami Dolphins as defensive coordinator in 2019.

Before the Giants, Graham coached alongside Judge in New England as held multiple positions such as linebackers coach and defensive line coach in his seven seasons with the Pats.

New York hopes Graham’s experience pays off as he begins his second defensive coordinator gig of his coaching career.

Special Teams Coordinator: Thomas McGaughey

The biggest name returning to the Giants coaching staff from last season is special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey.

McGaughey has served as the Giants special teams coordinator since 2018. He is in his second stint with the team as he served as assistant special teams coordinator from 2007-2010, where he earned a super bowl ring for New York’s victory over the Patriots in Super Bowl 42.

Outside of his time with the Giants, McGaughey has worked as a special teams’ coordinator at both the college and pro levels with the University of Houston, LSU, the New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Panthers.

Quarterbacks: Jerry Schuplinski

Long time quarterback guru, Jerry Schuplinski will be the Giants’ next quarterbacks coach.

Schuplinski worked alongside Judge in New England for six seasons as he served as an offensive assistant and assistant quarterbacks coach. In his time with the Patriots, he earned three Super Bowl rings.

Last season, Schuplinski served as quarterbacks coach for the Miami Dolphins, where he helped Ryan Fitzpatrick lead a rebuilding team to five wins.

He will now be tasked with helping progress the development of Daniel Jones in New York.

Running Backs: Burton Burns

67-year old Burton Burns is finally getting his chance to coach at the NFL level.

Burns spent 10 seasons as Alabama’s running back coach, where he coached two Heisman Trophy winners in Derrick Henry and Mark Ingram. He also helped groom other successful NFL backs such as Eddie Lacey and TJ Yeldon.

He will now get a chance to coach one of the leagues most explosive backs in Saquon Barkley.

Wide Receivers: Tyke Tolbert

In an expected move, the Giants are retaining wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert.

Tolbert joined the Giants in 2018 and since has played a large role in the development of Sterling Sheppard and the emergence of Darius Slayton.

Before New York, Tolbert earned a Super Bowl ring with the Denver Broncos, where he spent seven seasons as their wide receivers coach.

Tight Ends: Freddie Kitchens

The second former NFL head coach to join the Giants staff is new tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens.

Kitchens served as the Cleveland Browns head coach last season but was fired after just one season due to the team posting a lackluster 6-10 record.

In New York, Kitchens will look to re-establish himself in an attempt to pave the way for another head coaching gig.

Offensive Line: Marc Colombo

Perhaps the coach with the most work to do will be offensive line coach Marc Colombo.

Colombo served under Garrett in Dallas as a player, assistant offensive line coach and offensive line coach.

He will look to help revamp the Giants offensive line, which has struggled for much of the last decade.

Assistant offensive line coach: Ben Wilkerson

Colombo will be assisted by Ben Wilkerson, who returns to the Giants for a third season with the team.

Before joining the Giants in 2018, Wilkerson also served as the assistant offensive line coach for the Chicago Bears.

Offensive Assistant: Stephen Brown

Another former Garrett assistant will be joining the Giants in Stephen Brown.

In Dallas, Brown worked with the Cowboys offense and worked closely with the teams’ running backs.

Senior Offensive Assistant: Derek Dooley

TThe Giants added another long-time college coach in Derek Dooley

Dooley has held two college head coaching positions as he led Lousianna Tech from 2007-2009 and Tennessee from 2010-2012.

He spent four seasons as the Dallas Cowboys wide receivers coach under Garrett from 2013-2017 before returning to the college ranks as Missouri’s offensive coordinator from 2018-2019.

Offensive Quality Control: Bobby Blick

Bobby Blick will return to the Giants’ coaching staff for a fourth season.

Blick served as a Defensive Assistant Coach the last three seasons and will now move to the offensive side of the ball under coach Judge.

Defensive Line: Sean Spencer

Another coach who will be making his NFL debut is new defensive line coach Sean Spencer.

The Connecticut native has served as Penn State’s defensive line coach each of the last six seasons. Before arriving in Happy Valley, he helped Vanderbilt reach three bowl games as their defensive line coach.

Inside Linebackers: Kevin Sherrer

Long time college defensive mind Kevin Sherrer will be the Giants next inside linebackers coach.

Sherrer is another coach set to make the jump to the NFL for the first time. He worked alongside Judge at Alabama from 2010-2011 while working as a director of player development.

He has spent the last two seasons at the University of Tennessee where he was the team’s defensive coordinator in 2018 and special teams coordinator/inside linebackers coach in 2019.

Outside Linebackers/Senior Defensive Assistant: Bret Bielema

The Giants hired another coach with head coaching experience in Bret Bielema.

Bielema served as the head coach at both the University of Wisconsin (2016-2012) and Arkansas (2013-2017).

He spent the last two seasons working with Judge and the Patriots as a consultant to the head coach and defensive line coach.

He will join the Giants as outside linebackers coach and as a senior defensive assistant.

Defensive Backs: Jerome Henderson

The Giants have pouched Jerome Henderson from the Atlanta Falcons to serve as their defensive backs coach.

Henderson has been Atlanta’s defensive passing game coordinator for the last four seasons where he helped the team reach the Super Bowl in 2016.

Before Atlanta, Henderson served as defensive backs coach for the Cowboys under Garrett, Browns and New York Jets.

Assistant Defensive Backs Coach: Anthony Blevins

Henderson will be assisted by Anthony Blevins, who returns for a third season of coaching the Giants.

Blevins spent his last two seasons as the Giants assistant special teams and now will move his focus to the defensive backs.

There is a connection between Blevins and coach Judge as they were graduate assistants together at Mississippi State.

Defensive Assistant: Jody Wright

Another former co-worker of coach Judge will be coming to New York in Jody Wright.

Wright worked with Judge at Alabama from 2010-2011. After time at Mississippi State and UAB, he returned to Alabama in 2015 as director of player personnel.

In his time with Alabama, the team has won three national championships.

Defensive Quality Control: Mike Treier

At just 29 years-old, Mike Treier joins the Giants staff as the defensive quality control coach.

Treier served as the defensive coordinator at the University of Tennessee-Martin in 2016 before joining the Marshall University staff, where he worked as a defensive backs coach in 2018 and recruiting coordinator last season.

Special Teams Assistant: Tom Quinn

Long-time Giants assistant Tom Quinn will be back with the team in 2020.

Quinn has been with the Giants since 2006, where he’s twice served as assistant special teams coach and also spent over a decade as special teams coordinator.

He was the special teams’ coordinator for both the Giants Super Bowl 42 and 46 winning teams.