The Brooklyn Nets sat this trade deadline out and it was the best course of action for the organization now and moving forward.

The fireworks are over. The dust has settled. You can now let out that deep breath you have been holding in for the last few days.

The trade deadline is over.

Amongst the chaos that was multiple blockbuster deals that involved the likes of former-friend D’Angelo Russell and ex-Piston Andre Drummond, and then a four-team trade that involved like 173 players.

The Brooklyn Nets stood pat. And honestly, it was the best course of action.

There were rumors circulating a potential trade involving Spencer Dinwiddie, but that never came to fruition. A player boasting career-bests statistically on a team-friendly deal usually warrants suitors and multiple teams showed interest in the 26-year-old.

However, despite the team’s struggles this season and rotation issues, moving Dinwiddie or doing anything drastic would have been a mistake. If any moves were to be made, they would have been around the edges to beef up the tail-end of the depth chart, but such deals never materialized.

Until Caris LeVert and Taurean Prince’s extensions kick in the summer, the Nets are logistically handicapped. Trade partners would have to swallow the infamous “poison pill,” which, naturally, acts as a major deterrent to any transaction. But when those extensions do kick in, the Nets have some intriguing assets and might be able to pry that proverbial third star from a team looking to sell.

Forfeiting Dinwiddie—who’s on a team-friendly contract and is valuable in his own right—would’ve made that summer ‘blockbuster’ nearly impossible. I’m not advocating for such theatrics, but now at least the team has an option to go for the home run ball.

Likewise, Dinwiddie has also been the Nets’ most durable and let’s be honest, vital piece this year. Without him, and given the injuries sustained, this would likely be a lottery team right now. The unfortunate truth is that Kyrie Irving has a history with injuries, having a player of Dinwiddie’s capabilities is a huge luxury for Kenny Atkinson and company.

He can come in and command the ship for a prolonged period; he’s more than proven that. Trading him would greatly sacrifice the Nets’ depth.

Beyond Dinwiddie, there weren’t exactly too many deals available on the table. Continuity is important and Brooklyn will have that for the next 32 games—barring any injuries, of course.

If this team continues to struggle and underwhelm, well the summer is a whole different ball game. Until then, riding this thing out makes more sense than significantly altering the roster.