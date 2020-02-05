New York Rangers defenseman and Jersey boy Tony DeAngelo is ready to teach everyone the correct way to make meatballs.

New York Rangers defenseman Tony DeAngelo is enjoying a fantastic year on the ice. It may be good enough that he’s earned a new long-term contract once the season comes to an end.

That’s all well and good, but what really matters is what happens off the ice. The Rangers want to see DeAngelo stay out of trouble and showcase leadership skills. Appropriately, nothing shows better leadership skills than teaching the world how to make meatballs.

That’s exactly what he did when he made a video with BuzzFeed.

Cheesy Meatball Pull-Apart Rolls These cheesy, meatball rolls made with Rao’s Homemade Marinara sauce are a favorite of New York Ranger Tony DeAngelo. And they're perfect for making at home on game night! Posted by Tasty on Friday, January 3, 2020

In a video sponsored by Rao’s Homemade, the Rangers’ resident Italian chef teaches us how to make meatballs the right way.

It’s always fun when athletes show off their skills of the field/court/ice, and this is no exception. DeAngelo has fun making meatballs and teaching viewers. He’s energetic and enjoyable to watch. It’s a fun time.

BuzzFeed even put the recipe DeAngelo made on their website. So, if you want to make some Rangers’ meatball you can.

The kid defenseman has piled up 12 goals and 40 assists in 51 games this season. He’s even tallied a hat trick against his hometown team, the New Jersey Devils. (Oh yeah, he also picked up two assists on that big-time night as well.)

Tony DeAngelo will be back on the ice on Wednesday. The game against the Toronto Maple Leafs is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.