Brooklyn Nets fans have reason to be excited for the All-Star weekend: guards Spencer Dinwiddie and Joe Harris will be there. Dinwiddie will be participating in the Skills Challenge and Harris will be in the Three-Point Contest.

Dinwiddie is the first Net ever to be in this event multiple times: He won it in 2018. He is the fourth Net to participate and just the second Net ever to win the competition, along with Jason Kidd.

Dinwiddie is having a phenomenal season. The 26-year-old is averaging 21.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game. He is shooting 42% from the field and 31.6% from three. When Kyrie Irving went down with a shoulder injury and missed 26 games, Brooklyn needed someone to step up in a big way. That was Dinwiddie.

For a stretch of time, Dinwiddie had a pretty strong All-Star Game push. Former teammate and current Golden State Warrior D’Angelo Russell even said Dinwiddie should be an All-Star this year.

Harris is the fourth Net to participate in the Three-Point Contest and the first to feature in it multiple times. He is also the defending champion, putting on a show for the basketball world by taking down the mighty Stephen Curry last year.

A prolific shooter, especially from three, Harris ranks fourth among active players in the league in career three-point field goal percentage at 42.3%. His three-point field goal percentage as a Net—42.7%—is good for second-best in franchise history, behind only Drazen Petrovic (43.7%).

Harris has not been playing up to par lately, but his contributions to the team over the years have been valuable, and fans should expect him to revamp his game sooner rather than later. Maybe another victory during All-Star weekend will do the trick.

The two Nets will look to represent Brooklyn well and bring home the gold for the fans.