Injuries are piling up for the New Jersey Devils. The team announced Tuesday morning that Nico Hischier and Sami Vatanen will miss Tuesday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens, while P.K. Subban is a game-time decision.

Interim head coach Alain Nasreddine told the media Tuesday that Hischier and Vatanen’s injuries’ are “nothing too serious,” and that the injuries will not keep the duo out long-term, but are substantial enough to keep them off the ice tonight.

Hischier ranks second on the team this season with 32 points and was named an all-star for the first time of his career. Vatanen is sixth on the team with 23 points and ranks fourth with 18 assists thus, the Devils will be missing much of their offensive production Tuesday night.

As for Subban, the defenseman has been dealing with the flu for the last week. He has yet to miss a game, but Tuesday’s game may a different story as Nasreddine called him a game-time decision while meeting with the media Tuesday morning.

If healthy, Subban will get another crack at his former team as he spent the first six seasons of his career with Montreal before being traded to the Nashville Predators in 2016.

The Devils did add depth in case Subban cannot play Tuesday as the team recalled defenseman Colton White from Binghamton (AHL).

White joins Joey Anderson as the second player New Jersey has called up from Binghamton this week.

They likely won’t be the last two call-ups for the Devils who are playing the role of spoiler the rest of the way and will look to decide which players are worthy of keeping around next season.

The Devils will look for their third win over Montreal this season when the two teams meet at the Prudential Center Tuesday at 7 p.m ET.