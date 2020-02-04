Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant showcased his rehab progress by sprinting at the team’s training facility recently.

Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant was spotted conducting sprints at the team’s training facility Tuesday.

Kevin Durant injury update: Achilles rehab ✅

Nets fans are relieved and excited to see their superstar looking so good during his rehab.

Durant ruptured his Achilles during Game 5 of the NBA Finals while still a member of the Golden State Warriors.

Durant would then become a free agent and, even though it had already been assumed that he would likely miss the entirety of the 2019-2020 season, he signed a four-year $164 million deal with the Nets. Star point guard Kyrie Irving and big man DeAndre Jordan joined him.

Even though Durant is out this season, he is expected to have a huge impact on the team. The organization expects deep playoff runs and maybe even a championship.

Before Durant went down, he was one of the best basketball players on the planet. Durant was drafted by the Seattle SuperSonics before they relocated to Oklahoma City to become the Thunder. He spent nine years there before signing with the Warriors, where he played for three years.

In 12 seasons, Durant has averaged 27 points per game, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists. He has a career .493 FG%, .381 three-point percentage, and .883 FT%. He is a 10-time All-Star, two-time All-Star MVP, four-time scoring champion, two-time NBA champion, two-time Finals MVP, nine-time All-NBA, one-time MVP, and was Rookie of the Year and was named All-Rookie.

His resume is stacked and his accolades will continue to pile up on a yearly basis. It is difficult to know if the 31-year-old will be able to play like his old self when he returns, so fans will be hoping for the best.

Even though the Nets are not having the best of seasons, the organization has built a solid team around some elite players.