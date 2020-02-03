New York Red Bulls’ new head of sport Kevin Thelwell is not appreciated by his former club’s fans, Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C.

It has become as routine as taking the subway for the New York Red Bulls‘ main two technical staff members, head coach Chris Armas and sporting director Denis Hamlett. Both men are constantly hammered by the club’s fans on social media.

The team created a new role, head of a sport, and hired former Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. sporting director Kevin Thelwell to fill the post. Thelwell fits into the rough Red Bulls world because, as Armas and Hamlett, he wasn’t appreciated by his last club’s fans.

Hamlett will still be pulling the strings behind the scenes, but now, he will report everything to Thelwell.

The Englishman wasn’t a fan favorite in Wolverhampton for one of the same reasons Hamlett isn’t one either in New Jersey: a lack of lucrative signings.

The Wolves acquired five players during the Premier League’s winter transfer window. Four of them were teenagers. New York is known for signing young players.

Because he’s the last one of the Toxic Trio (Morgan & Moxey being the other two) to leave the club. Any transfers that he’s had a hand in have generally been unsuccessful when he manages to do anything at all. — Jayne Harris #FansAgainstVAR (@TheAdmiral2153e) February 3, 2020

Red Bulls fans weren’t encouraged when they noticed how excited some of the Wolves supporters were because Thelwell left the club.

Is he that bad pic.twitter.com/fmF2l9OVRl — TGW (@ThierryGotWings) February 3, 2020

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi’s comments on his side’s former sporting director were the total opposite of what most of the club’s fans said of Thelwell on social media.

“Kevin has excelled in his role and has helped us build exceptional teams throughout Compton, in the academy, recruitment, medical and analysis departments,” Shi told his club’s website.

“The role of a sporting director is much broader than most people think, with a variety of different complexities and challenges, and without a doubt, Kevin has fulfilled the expectations of the board and I over the last three-and-a-half years.”

Thelwell does have an overall alluring resume with Wolves. The team was promoted to the PL during his stay with them as a sporting director, which lasted from 2016 to 2020. The Wanderers are currently in eighth place.

Additionally, the club did sign solid players under Thelwell as robust wingback Adama Traore, a solid No. 9, Raul Jimenez, who’s the Premier League’s eighth top scorer now, and so on.

Thelwell is thrilled to join RBNY and vowed to help the team win the MLS Cup.

“I am both honored and excited to join the New York Red Bulls,” he told Newyorkredbulls.com. “I look forward to the opportunity to work in Major League Soccer and continue the club’s pursuit of competing for MLS Cup.”

Hopefully, during his tenure with the Red Bulls, Thelwell will prove that he is a reliable head of sport and will help re-establish a positive connection between the fans and the technical staff members.