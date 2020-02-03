The New York Giants are opening up huge underdogs to win Super Bowl 55. Could they turn the football world on its head?

The 2019 NFL campaign came to an end on Sunday night with the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl. That doesn’t mean it’s too early to start thinking about next year though.

Early odds for the Super Bowl 55 winner were released on Monday. And according to Ceaser Sportsbook, the New York Giants‘ chances sit at 100-1.

The Giants are tied for the third-worst odds in the NFL, as the Dolphins, Lions, and Panthers possess the same probability. The Redskins and Bengals are tied for the worst odds at 200-1.

The Giants finished 4-12 this past year, following seasons of three and five wins, respectively. They own the fourth pick in the 2020 draft and, according to Spotrac, have over $61 million to spend in cap space.

The Giants are searching for their first title since Super Bowl 46. They opened that season at 15-1 odds to win the Super Bowl. By playoff time — despite winning the NFC East — their odds had shrunk to 18-1.

This is the third consecutive year the Giants’ odds to win the upcoming season’s Super Bowl were +4800 or worse. New York opened up the 2019 season at 50-1 odds to win this past Sunday’s Super Bowl. They also opened at 50-1 odds in 2018 to win Super Bowl 53.

The Giants will begin the 2020 campaign with someone not named Eli Manning at quarterback for the first time since 2004. Daniel Jones is set to begin his first full season as the Giants starter.

That’s what the Giants 2020 season is more likely to be about. The growth of their young quarterback is going to matter as much to them as winning games does.

Nonetheless, it’s clear Big Blue is still a few years from a Super Bowl title.