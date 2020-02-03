New York Giants head coach Joe Judge — who the team hired in January — earns a vote for the Assistant Coach of the Year Award.

When the New York Giants decided to hire Joe Judge to be their new head coach back in January, many fans questioned the move. Who is this guy? Why is the organization hiring a man who’s never head coached at any level to lead this staff?

But regardless of the fact that he’s never spent a game as a head coach, Judge is still highly respected in the industry. As a matter of fact, the 38-year-old actually received a vote for the Assistant Coach of the Year Award. This comes despite not serving as an offensive nor defensive coordinator.

Judge was the only special teams coordinator to receive a vote for the award. This past season, he worked in that role for the New England Patriots.

Greg Roman, the Ravens offensive coordinator, earned the award after receiving 41 of the 50 possible votes.

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, and Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine each earned a single vote. Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale, on the other hand, earned two votes.

San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh was voted for three times.

In his first year leading this Big Blue staff, Judge will be taking over a ballclub that’s coming off three consecutive losing seasons. One of his larger tasks will be to oversee the development of quarterback Daniel Jones. The former No. 6 overall pick is entering his second year in the NFL and first as a full-time starter.