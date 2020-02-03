Brooklyn Nets small forward Joe Harris reportedly receives an invite to this year’s 3-Point Contest, an event he won last year.

In 2019, Joe Harris proved to be of the league’s best when it comes to long-range shots, connecting on an NBA-leading 47.4% of his attempts from behind the arc. His efforts earned him a trip to the 3-Point Contest in February, an event he ended up winning.

And this year, the Brooklyn Nets forward could have a chance to defend his title.

According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, the NBA has invited Harris to compete in the contest once again. Harris has yet to make a decision on if he’ll actually go through with it though.

Joe Harris has been invited to the 3-point contest at #NBA All-Star weekend, but still hasn’t made up his mind whether he’s going. Largely based on how his body feels, and if he needs time off. Had a grueling summer w/ two trips to China & one to Africa. #Nets — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) February 2, 2020

Through 47 games this year, Harris is shooting 40.5% from three, which is currently good for 27th in the league. Milwaukee Bucks point guard George Hill leads the NBA with a rate of 51.1%.

Overall, Harris is shooting 46.1% from the field while averaging 13.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.

The 3-Point Contest will take place on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 9:00 p.m. ET at the United Center in Chicago. The Rising Stars Challenge will occur the night before, with the All-Star game taking place on Sunday night.

Despite making a splash in free agency this past offseason, the Nets have succumbed to a rough season for the most part. Injuries have been the story of the campaign, with Kyrie Irving missing 28 games thus far due to multiple setbacks. Not to mention, Kevin Durant will likely sit out the entire year with a ruptured Achilles.

Brooklyn is currently 21-27 and in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. Their next matchup will be with the Phoenix Suns on Monday night at the Barclays Center. Tip off will commence at 7:30 p.m. ET.