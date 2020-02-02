New York Giants receiver Golden Tate is filling his postseason void with a little armchair coaching of NFL exile Antonio Brown.

What does an NFL receiver do when he misses out on the playoffs? If that pass-catcher is New York Giants’ veteran Golden Tate, he takes to Twitter and dispenses unsolicited words of wisdom for Antonio Brown.

Brown is apparently contemplating accepting a celebrity boxing match against YouTube personality Logan Paul. Tate, ever concerned for the safety of his fellow NFL receivers, replied with some solid advice.

If you have filed for bankruptcy and need the money yes otherwise hell No. don’t take more hits to the dome. #whatdoiknow — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) February 2, 2020

Golden makes a great point.

Paul has a definite advantage over Brown in terms of fight experience. The pop-culture icon is fresh off a split-decision loss in his second bout against British YouTuber KSI.

It’s easy to see why Brown would be interested in the fight, though. He has nothing better to do at the moment. And he would certainly benefit from having something to keep him out of trouble.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers star played in one game in 2019 with the New England Patriots.

After the NFL opened an investigation into an alleged sexual assault by Brown, the Patriots quickly released him. Since then, he’s spiraled to the point of filming himself verbally abusing police officers, in addition to other disturbing shenanigans.

Paul is also no stranger to controversial activity. In early 2018, the internet sensation drew a tsunami of criticism for a video he made with a dead body in Japan’s infamous Aokigahara forest.

Many people would get a kick out of watching Brown and Paul pound on each other.

Sorry Golden, this fight needs to happen.